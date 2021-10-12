10/12/2021 at 10:21 AM CEST

The FC Barcelona forward, Memphis Depay, scored a double and distributed a double in the win (6-0) over Gibraltar that brings the Netherlands closer to the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. With the two goals, the attacker has surpassed Patrick Kluivert (12) as the top scorer with the absolute in the same calendar year with 13 goals: he has also left behind Huntelaar (11), van Persie (10) and Bakhuys (10).

The Dutchman, who was going through a small slump in the scorer aspect both with the Netherlands and with FC Barcelona, he uncovered with two goals and two assists against a weak Gibraltar who did not offer resistance. It was key, despite not seeing the door, against Latvia: the attacker assisted Klaasen in the only goal of the match and The Netherlands closed their second national team break with six points out of six possible.

13 – Memphis Depay has scored 13 goals for the national team in 2021, a record for a player from the Netherlands 🇳🇱 in a single calendar year among all competitions. Sweet. pic.twitter.com/6MNn8gmM9l – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 11, 2021

The former Lyon player is already the sixth top scorer in the history of the Netherlands: with his double he has left Faas Wilkes (35) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (35) on the road and his next targets are Arjen Robben and Dennis Bergkamp, ​​who add a total of 37 points. The podium is completed by Patrick Kluivert (40), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (42) and Robin van Persie (50).

The most decisive player in the Barça attack

Depay is going through one of the best moments of his career. With 27 years and after shining with Olympique de Lyon in Ligue 1 and with the Netherlands in the European Championship, the forward has signed for a FC Barcelona in transition after the departure of Leo Messi and is, without a doubt, one of the few lights of the chaotic season of Ronald Koeman: they are ninth in LaLiga and fourth in the Champions League.

The also ex of PSV and Manchester United he has three goals and an assist in LaLiga and one of the most decisive players together with his compatriot and teammate, Frenkie De Jong. Both are the beacon of Ronald Koeman’s FC Barcelona and the only players who are performing above the collective, who has shown many shortcomings in the game and in both areas.