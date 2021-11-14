11/14/2021 at 17:41 CET

The forward of FC Barcelona, Memphis Depay, scored two goals – one of them from the penalty spot – in the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw against Montenegro. After equaling Arjen Robben and Dennis Bergkamp with 37 goals, the attacker has become the top scorer in the history of the national team in the World Cup Qualifying with 13 goals..

The Dutch, who arrived in Barcelona this past summer market at zero cost after terminating the contract with Olympique Lyon, continues to make history with the Netherlands. He has established himself as the fourth all-time top scorer of the team with 37 goals in 74 caps. His next targets are: van Persie (102), Huntelaar (42) and Kluivert (40).

13 – Memphis Depay has equaled Robin van Persie and Ruud van Nistelrooy as the Netherlands’ top scorers 🇳🇱 in World Cup qualifying, after scoring 13 goals in just 14 competition appearances. Inheritor. pic.twitter.com/ZSD2Q64jwZ – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 13, 2021

The former Olympique Lyon player has also equaled Robin van Persie and Ruud van Nistelrooy, both with 13 goals, as the team’s top scorer in the history of the World Cup qualifying rounds.. The attacker, in fact, is the top scorer in this edition with 11 goals in nine games ahead of Harry Kane (8) and Robert Lewandowski (8).

Shine with Xavi, the great goal

Memphis has been one of the few good news at FC Barcelona this 2021/22 season. Endorsed by all members of the culé sports management, the Dutchman has gone from more to less at this start of the season, in line with the team. Already without Ronald Koeman on the bench, the attacker begins a new stage at the Catalan club.

The also ex of PSV or Manchester United will be one of the great names for Xavi Hernández at the head of the Barcelona bench. So far, the attacker has signed six goals and two assists in a total of 16 games across all competitions..