

A brawl breaks out in a Connecticut school over the school mascot.

Photo: John Moore / .

Police are investigating the incident that occurred during the Glastonbury Board of Education in Connecticut on Tuesday night that ended in physical violence between a board member and a resident.

According to The Daily Beast The fight was between the father, Mark Finocchiaro, and the secretary Ray McFall, during a public comment break on the Glastonbury Tomahawks name that was changed last year to Glastonbury Guardians; even the school logos also changed from a Tomahawk that many called offensive.

“Processes and the entire theme must be reviewed before Guardians become a logopermanent symbol or mascot for our city, ”said a Glastonbury resident.

Another inhabitant pointed out: “I congratulate you on your actions and ask everyone to keep going.Let’s support our students, educate them the best we can, and treat everyone with the respect they deserve. “

Mark Finocchiaro demanded to restore the school’s Tomahawk logo and mascot, which kindled spirits.

A video circulating online shows Finocchiaro, 53, confronting McFall, 57, in front of the former Marine Corps officer.

“I was near the stage area when I heard there was screaming and I went back to see what was going on. People in the audience know me as the kind of person who will keep order. So people started yelling my name and I turned to see Mr. McFaul who had apparently left to confront the other man, ”said Hartford Police Department Sgt.

They both took their discussion to another levelMcFall even fell to the ground after receiving a push from Finocchiaro.

A police veteran, Cavanna, told the aforementioned outlet that I couldn’t believe the fight that had broken out there: “I am not surprised if they arrest both, it will be a judge who decides what happened.”

Superintendent Alan Bookman said the board was forced to adjourn the meeting without voting on the matter: “The Board of Education welcomes public comment and appreciates that there will always be passionate testimony when issues are considered. But it is essential that we listen to each other with respect and follow the rules of the meeting so that everyone can be heard ”.

It may interest you: