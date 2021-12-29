12/29/2021 at 20:50 CET

The now coach of Alavés, Jose Luis Mendilibar, has become the first coach to direct up to three Basque teams in LaLiga in the entire history of the competition. After his stages at Athletic Club (2005) and Eibar (2015-2021), he began a new adventure in Mendizorroza.

3 – José Luis Mendilibar will become the first coach in the history of @LaLiga to coach three different Basque teams: Athletic Club, Eibar and @Alaves. Lauburu ❤🤍💚 # Alaves 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/JomKw9dipM – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 28, 2021

The Biscayan, who was dismissed at Eibar after completing the relegation to LaLiga Smartbank last season, He is one of the most experienced coaches in the highest category: he is currently the eleventh in the ranking with 436 matches.

The also former UD Levante could shortly surpass Ernesto Valverde (443) and place himself in the TOP-10, made up of the following coaches: Aragonés (757), Irureta (612), Miguel Muñoz (608), Víctor Fernández (544), Clemente (511), Caparrós (510), Daucik (488), Toshack (480) and Domingo (455).

Alavés, in search of a good dynamic

Mendizorroza’s team is in the hot zone of the table with 15 points, one more than Cádiz, penultimate, and with the same number of units as Elche, which marks the first position of salvation.

Those from Mendilibar host Real Sociedad in the first game of 2022 and the first day of the second round of LaLiga. It will also have a demanding entry schedule: Real Sociedad (C), Athletic Club (C), Betis (F) and FC Barcelona (C).