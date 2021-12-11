Just a little more than ten matches separate us from the closing of the qualifying stage and during the last subseries several changes suffered the different offensive departments within the 2021-2022 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League, as has become customary, we leave it as the fight goes on in the main batting lines.

Víctor Mendoza takes a hit and is the leader of the batters

Thanks to his brilliant performance in the last month of competitions, the Yaquis de Obregón first baseman has achieved what for many seemed impossible: “Take the lead of the batters from the talented Tirso Órnelas.”

Well, although many do not believe it, an offensive downturn from the San Diego Padres prospect and the extraordinary work of Mendoza have made the miracle possible, although it is valid to say that this fight still has several chapters left until the end of the qualifying stage.

🔥ANDA ON FIRE🔥

⚾️💥2 shifts, 2 home runs tonight for first baseman Víctor Mendoza, who commands the offensive of the #PuroYaquis Tribe 🏹 # SkySportsMX ## LAMPxSKY pic.twitter.com/oB7FNtD1fF – Los Yaquis de Obregón 🇲🇽 (@yaquis_oficial) December 2, 2021

1- Victor Mendoza (Yaquis) .358

2- Tirso Órnelas (Mayos) .355

3- Yadir Dreke (Algodoneros) .330

4- Sebastián Elizalde (Tomateros) .330

5- Roel Santos (Mayos) .322

Kyle Martín does not give chances

The North American Kyle Martín does not want scares in this final of the championship to get the lead in home runs in his “rookie” season in the Arco League.

Martín has a comfortable six-homer advantage over his closest pursuer (Cuban Félix Pérez), suggesting that only a miracle can cause him to lose the crown.

1- Kyle Martín (Mays) 16

2- Felix Pérez (Charros) 10

3- Nick Torres (Naranjeros) 9

4- Anthony Giansanti (Sultans) 8

Four fighting for one king

Well closed is the dispute over who leads the RBIs within the 2021-2022 season in the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico since four players are separated by just one RBI.

After the departure of his teammate Julián Órnelas, the Cuban had been the king of the RBIs in the tournament, but a great rebound from Kyle Martín, Jesse Castillo and Jhoan Ureña has made the fight red hot with very few games left. dispute.

Martín is looking to stay with a double that would make him gain strength in the race for the Best Player of the season award while the pair Jesse and Jhoan have become the most fearsome pair of the tournament.

1- Kyle Martín (Mays) 40

2- Felix Pérez (Charros) 40

3- Jesse Castillo (Algodoneros) 39

4- Jhoan Ureña (Algodoneros) 39