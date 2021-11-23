11/23/2021 at 1:50 PM CET

The Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard mendy, and that of Manchester City, Ederson, they are starring in one of the biggest duels under the sticks in the Premier League. Both have seven clean sheets this 2021/22 season and are being key in the fight for the British title.

Both are placed in a ranking in which other decisive goalkeepers also appear, such as Alisson (6), Aaron Ramsdale (5) or McCarthy (5), who complete the top 5 this course. The three names that complete the podium are the representatives of the first three classified teams: Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Frenchman from Thomas Tuchel’s team has exhibited absolute sobriety under the sticks, which has definitively won the place from Kepa Arrizabalaga, while the Brazilian is one of the men in whom Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has the most confidence.

The defensive support of your teams

Both Mendy and Ederson are the great architects of defensive sobriety in their respective teams: both are the least scored with four and six goals against, respectively. Chelsea and Manchester City, finalists of the last edition of the UEFA Champions League, are the two big contenders for the Premier League title, with permission from Jürgen Klopp’s ever-demanding Liverpool.

The three teams, in fact, occupy the top three places in the table currently with 29 (Chelsea), 26 (Manchester City) and 25 (Liverpool). With a victory in their last commitment, all the teams remain in the fight for the title and seek to widen differences with their immediate pursuers: West Ham, Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham or Manchester United.