The effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to wreak havoc on the mental health of americans, This has been confirmed by a recent survey where only 34% of the participants considers that his emotional state is excellent.

According Gallup, a global analytics and advisory company known for its public opinion polls around the world, this percentage represents the lowest level recorded in two decades.

The company also revealed that this data is similar to that of the rest of the planet, where studies show that 7 out of 10 people suffer because of their mental condition.

Gallup’s findings indicate that Americans continue to be psychologically impacted by the pandemic, despite the existence of vaccines to face covid-19 and the few restrictions currently activated.

Although there was an increase in the percentage of citizens who rated this aspect positively, the company warned that the next global pandemic will be mental health.

They also recalled that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the 41.5% of adults in the country showed symptoms of anxiety or depression in early 2021.

Deaths from despair

According to the medium RT, The United States has seen an upturn in calls “Deaths from despair”, which have increased dramatically since the mid-1990s.

In an interview for the medium, Gail saltz, Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at New York Presbyterian Hospital, explained that in 2021 “a 6-digit number was observed for the first time, the highest this country has ever had, in opioid overdose“, which” is considered a type of death from despair along with the suicide“.

“Considering last year’s statistics, we are already in a mental health crisis,” Saltz said.

Unprecedented levels of stress

On the other hand, John Krystal, head of the department of psychology at Yale University specializing in alcoholism and depression, commented that professionals in this field have the general impression that they are experiencing unprecedented stress levels.

They ensure that, although the initial phase of the pandemic was accompanied by notable resilience capacities, over time this capacity has been exhausted.

He also believes that in the United States. The impact of the pandemic was compounded by national tensions, including political polarization.

Right to be happy

Carol bernstein, a professor at Montefiore Medical Center and the Albert Einstein School of Medicine, argued that “people should understand that they have right to feel happier“.

“We all have moments of depression, sadness, decay or anxiety,” he said in an interview.

As he explains, these feelings “are normal”, but if the symptoms persist for more than four weeks and even interfere with work or with the ability to relate and have friends, then it is time to seek treatment, as it ensures that all these diseases are treatable.

Professionals have warned that today almost all countries lack sufficient resources to assess and treat mental illnesses and denounce that their stigma is a global problem which reduces the likelihood that people will seek help.

