Mercadona and Carrefour dominate in store experience and loyalty programs, respectively, aspects that crown them as the preferred supermarket chains of many Spaniards.

We have a multitude of supermarket chains distributed throughout the national territory, and choosing one or the other is not only related to low prices, but also to a variety of products, loyalty programs, attachment and even the recommendation of friends and family, and all this It is included in the Dunnhumby report “Retail Preference Index Barometer Spain 2021”.

This report, based on more than 10,000 evaluations, puts on the table a great winner taking into account the balance in all the evaluations studied, and is Mercadona, although closely followed by other well-known chains such as Carrefour, Bon-Preu and Lidl, among others.

However, Mercadona is consolidated for the third consecutive year in the first place as the chain most valued by the Spanish according to this report.

One of the fundamental pillars of the success of a supermarket is the store experience where Mercadona reigns, but also the price where Lidl it remains in the first place being the differential element with respect to the rest, but with less difference than ever.

But other aspects also prevail, such as emotional pillar, the ease of purchase, the quality of the products, the variety of them and even loyalty programs, a final aspect in which Carrefour stands out.

The study evidently highlights the outstanding attributes of each of the chain stores, with which each one stands out in a very particular aspect, although in general terms Carrefour and Mercadona are usually the favorites of consumers.

Also other parameters that get a supermarket chain to be at the top are the positive impact on the community, the environment or a wide variety of local products, making certain more regional supermarket chains stand out.

In any case, the aspect that has the most weight is the experience in the store where Mercadona reigns. And is that despite the fact that more and more purchases are made online, the customer prefers to go in person to make their purchases.

In this regard, it is very important that you can complete your shopping cart on your visit to the supermarket, since not finding a particular product can negatively affect the perception of the store.