“We do not organize any type of promotion or raffle”, assures the supermarket chain, after a fraudulent message that invites a “loyalty program” with a reward of 900 euros

The supermarket chain Mercadona has alerted on their social networks of a scam that is being carried out spoofing your brand in scam emails, a practice known as phishing.

The message that some people receive in their email assures that they have been “chosen to participate in a loyalty program, free!” that will allow you to obtain a reward of up to 900 euros. The email ensures that “it will take you only a minute” and includes a link to “take the survey now”, where the user’s personal and / or banking information is requested.

“Indeed, it is a fraud. We do not organize any type of promotion and / or raffle, nor do we give away shopping vouchers”, has secured Mercadona’s Twitter account when asked by a user. Supermarkets, which appreciate the notice, recommend that “do not provide your bank details, or any other personal information.”

According to the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE), phishing “is a technique that consists of sending an email by a cybercriminal to a user pretending to be a legitimate entity (social network, bank, public institution, etc.) with the aim of stealing information private, charge you a fee, or infect your device by attaching infected files or links to fraudulent pages in the email. “

WHAT TO DO IN THESE CASES

The National Police and the INCIBE offer several tips in case we receive one of these messages, such as the importance of paying attention when receiving an electronic communication and do not act impulsively by clicking on the links.

In these types of messages there are usually some clues that invite suspicion of its veracity of the same, as they are unusual links, that have been shortened or that have a different domain than the company. For example, if it were an official company email, the sender would end in @ mercadona.es.

It is essential that only access the official websites, and at the slightest suspicion, it is better report to the authorities potentially fraudulent emails received and, above all, never access the links that accompany them. In the case of access by mistake, personal or bank information should never be provided through these links.

