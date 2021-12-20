Christmas is coming and in just two weeks we have New Years, so today we bring you the opening hours of the main supermarkets in Spain, so that you do not run out of food on Christmas morning.

With the transporters’ strike called off, supermarkets have secured sufficient supplies in the key week of the year. For those who are confused, that week is the one that begins today.

This means that Mercadona, Carrefour, Lidl and other supermarkets can work normally from today until the end of the holidays. We would only have to know the schedules that they will maintain during the days of Good Night, Christmas, New Year’s Day.

And, as you know, when the holiday falls on Monday, the hours of the establishments tend to vary more, since some of them close on Sundays, but this is not the case this Christmas. Hence the doubts.

During this Christmas, Mercadona has advised that on December 24 and 31 (Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve), which are Friday, they will have special opening hours from 9 am to 7 pm. And that January 1 and 6 (Three Kings Day) will also be closed.

Lidl’s schedule will be closed on December 25 and January 1 and 6, and maintains the special hours of holidays from 9 to 19 for December 24 and 31, so that workers can spend the Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinner .

Carrefour, meanwhile, is open every day except on December 25 and January 1 and 6 in all hypermarkets located in areas with high tourist influx (ZGAT). That is, the key days of the festivities remain closed in exchange for opening on Sundays, December 26 and January 2.

The same thing happens with Alcampo: opens on December 26 and January 2 and closes on December 25 and January 1.

Dia will also open its doors in the usual hours for weekends and holidays, except in specific exceptions. As the hours vary depending on the stores, check here the one of your closest establishment.

With all these schedules you can already make your purchase plans well for the holidays, which are already around the corner, never better.