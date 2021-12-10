Updated on Friday, 10 December 2021 – 01:51

Mercadona has decided to apply a salary increase to its workers proportional to the increase in the CPI, which this year will mean an increase of about 5%. This implies doubling the increase contemplated in the agreement of other chains distribution (both food and non-food), which agreed to a 2% salary increase in the next two years.

The agreement for large stores signed in March this year set a rise of 2%. The increase in Mercadona, which occurs outside this agreement, occurs in a very uneven context, in which there are companies that have obtained benefits, especially those of food and as is the case of Mercadona, compared to others, which apply this 2% but have suffered losses in 2021.

Mercadona’s salary increase is important because it is the company that employs the most people in Spain. Are a total of 93,000 workers on the staff, with salaries that start from 1,200 euros. It will be applied from January 1 and will be proportional to the CPI, which is expected to end the year with a rise of more than 5%.

For a worker who receives that base salary It will mean charging about 60 euros more at the end of the month. For someone with a payroll of 2,000 euros, the increase will be 100 euros.

Mercadona always adapts salaries to inflation, so it is not a new measure. “As of today we cannot assure that the increase in the CPI will be 5% at the end of the year. What we can say is that Mercadona, as it does and has always done, is going to increase the salary of its workers according to the accumulated CPI. at the end of the year “, they explain from the company.

The Valencian chain tends to have a drag effect. During confinement, in March 2020, they decided to give their workers a bonus to reward them for their effort in those critical weeks. A few days later, the rest of the distribution chains, such as Dia or Carrefour, did the same.

The trade is of the sectors most affected by the pandemic. In March 2021, the unions and Anged, which represents companies such as El Corte Ingls, Ikea or Carrefour, agreed on the new sector agreement, which included a 2% salary increase. The aforementioned collective agreement affects more than 230,000 employees throughout Spain.

The workers of the construction, those dedicated to information and communication, the farmers and the teachers are the ones who have negotiated a higher salary increase in agreement so far in 2021 and, therefore, those who are least suffering the loss of purchasing power derived from inflation, according to the Statistics on Collective Labor Agreements, with data up to October 31, from the Ministry of Labor.

However, some organizations, such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Spain, have insisted that it is better to avoid wage increases linked to an increase in the general price level. Both organizations defend that it is transitory.

