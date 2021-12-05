12/05/2021

The co-innovation model launched by Mercadona celebrates a decade. Before, in 1993, the SPB (Always Low Prices) strategy began after observing and verifying that the products that were sold the most were those that had the highest quality at the best possible price, always in that order, and did not continually change their cost. Time has passed and in 2021, the supermarkets and online sales company that currently brings together a commercial network of 1,641 stores in Spain and Portugal, takes on the challenge of improving the quality of its products in order to advance steadily. In fact, the president of the company, Juan Roig, recently acknowledged that “we have become aware that we have a quality that can be greatly improved and that we have to achieve strong quality at unbeatable prices.”

To this end, all the company’s departments, the 95,000 workers and its slightly more than 3,000 suppliers, with their corresponding employees, in total, more than 600,000 people, make up the Mercadona Quality department, responsible for guaranteeing it in each purchase act and consumption.

The flagship of commercial distribution in Spain already has twenty co-innovation centers, spread over various cities and provinces in Spain and Portugal (Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Córdoba, Granada, Las Palmas, Lisbon, Porto, Seville, Valencia and Valladolid) where 150 specialists work across the board to improve the quality of products in a supermarket chain that offers up to 8,000 references on its retail shelves. The last of the open centers is Lisbon, where it has invested 2.2 million euros.

In these authentic R + D + i laboratories, Mercadona applies its ‘apron strategy’; In other words, it shares experiences and customs with customers to later transfer them to suppliers and promote direct collaboration in the development of the best products. For Mercadona, in the first place, the important thing is that the product “is good”, that is, that it has a good taste, smell, color and texture. And also, that it “be good.” That it is safe for consumption, healthy for the body, sustainable with the planet and socially responsible.

In 2020, in a time so complex and marked by the incidence of the coronavirus, it has reached 12,500 sessions with ‘bosses’ (as it calls its clients). The personnel involved in this process are the specialists (responsible for defining the quality, the assortment and the price), the purchasing managers (in charge of searching and selecting the best supplier) and the ‘totaler’ suppliers (those who prepare and guarantee that the agreed quality is met).

From its headquarters, Jarrods, as the merchant chaired by Juan Roig calls its Paterna innovation center, a 5,700-square-meter space that reproduces a chain supermarket on a real scale, Mercadona is ready to revolutionize the food market precooked, among other areas.

There, the specialist in meat roasts, Felipe Soriano, highlights the importance of improvement in all aspects, such as packaging or the composition of ingredients. It has recently reformulated recipes to make them healthier and continues to innovate in packaging that provides greater manageability and, in turn, is more respectful of the environment.

In another area of ​​Jarrods, the facial treatment specialist Mari Martínez, highlights the renewal work of the entire line of facial products (includes creams, serum or tonics, among other products), after more than two years training and working daily with the customer, purchasing manager and supplier to redefine that assortment.

These specialists emphasize how important “it is to listen to the observations and proposals made by the ‘bosses’, attend trade fairs, train at the headquarters of suppliers of perfumery products in Spain and other countries.” The improvement in the line of facial treatments has channeled some 700 tests to implement an innovation strategy that defines four strategies: achieve complete treatments, expand the types of textures, improve the manageability of the containers and be sustainable.

How do they work? The specialists, whether at store level, through official channels, viewing the sale or analyzing market trends, among others, realize that customers have a new need that Mercadona is not offering them. Then, they select ‘bosses in love’ (those who are interested in these products because they consume them regularly) and in collaboration with these (they take them to co-innovation centers or even go to their home) they define characteristics in search of the specialist supplier, a task that falls to the purchasing managers.

The specialist conducts co-innovation sessions with customers and the final decision is then made: if the product meets expectations, it is put up for sale on Mercadona’s shelves.

Refillable creams to save, sun and moon symbols and intuitive colors

Mercadona improves the complete family of its facial line. Now you have complete treatments and update the textures. It even has creams with refillable formats, which save price and are more respectful with the environment. On the other hand, it has also opted for the use of colors and symbols that are very useful to distinguish the products of the facial line. Light tones and the sun for daytime, and the moon and dark colors, for night use. Replace the protective ‘film’ of plastic containers with another material. Reduces 7.3 tons of plastic per year.

Packaging for roasts csustainable and easy-to-consume arnicos

Mercadona, from the hand of the barbecue specialist cArnicos, together with the ‘bosses’ and the supplier Platos Tradicionales, culminates a work whose tests started 10 years ago to improve the packaging to wrap chicken wings, knuckles, Moorish loins or stuffed chicken roasts. It improves the manageability of the products so that the ‘bosses’ prepare them (without burning their hands after heating them, or using knives or scissors), they can be consumed in a more comfortable way (easy opening) and are respectful with the environment. This innovation, with a more sustainable packaging, saves 140 tons of plastic per year.

Dispensers in household cleaning products

The containers of various ranges of household cleaners alsoThey have new applicators at the base of the cap to regulate the flow of the liquid. The home cleaning room, whose products it sells mainly through the ‘Bosque Verde’ brand, carries out tests with ‘bosses’ in Seville and Gandia, centers specialized in these tasks.

Mops with light shades to detect the state of the water

Taking care of small things and the concern to improve the efficiency of household cleaning utensils has also reached the mops, whose buckets are made of recycled plastics and of light tones (instead of dark) to detect the state of the water during use in cleaning floors.

Infusions to drink hot or cold

It has completely redefined the infusion families. Thus, it innovates with new references, such as the infusion of turmeric or that of rooibos mango, which together with that of piña colada and red fruits can be prepared with hot or cold water.

Gels and creams with more efficient dispensers

The line of facial treatments also has innovative packaging that improve the manageability and dosage of the products and that adapt to different formats.

