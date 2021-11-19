Updated Friday, 19 November 2021 – 17:52

The Juan Roig chain eliminates discount tickets as a form of payment in its stores. This change was released last August and is gradually being implemented in its 1,640 supermarkets throughout Spain

The supermarket chain Mercadona no longer accept discount coupons like a payment option in their boxes. A measure that the company of Juan Roig has not yet made public through an official statement. However, it has confirmed this change, which affects the final price of the shopping cart in its 1,640 stores, through social networks.

In recent weeks, the team of community managers Mercadona has responded in a personalized way to the majority of customers who have asked about this question on the Twitter or Facebook channels.

In one of Mercadona’s response messages you can read: “Hello David. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, but where you have tried to use the coupon we have stopped accepting this means of payment. This decision will be progressively extended to all the stores in the chain. All the best.”

It was last August when the Valencian company began to implement this measure that is gradually reaching its entire network of supermarkets. Even so, it was not until a few weeks ago that Mercadona’s most loyal customers noticed that they could no longer benefit from a small discount when making their shopping cart.

These savings checks are usually given away by the food brands themselves to promote the purchase of your products before new launches or also to reaffirm your consumption against your competition. But in no case are they the responsibility of Mercadona, nor does the Tavernes Blanques company have a discount policy of this kind that is used by other distribution chains such as Carrefour or Consum.

With great visibility in some printed publications or through campaigns in the mailboxes of private homes, the gift vouchers in many cases lowered the final price of the products with promotions between 20 cents and one euro on average.

Mercadona’s customer card also disappeared in 2020

It should be remembered that Mercadona also eliminated its customer loyalty card in 2020. A product that the food distribution chain itself launched more than three decades ago and that until its elimination allows customers to accumulate payments until the end of each month.

This decision was prompted by the company offering a product that also rivaled current credit card services of the banks, so, according to the company, its continuity did not make sense.

On the other hand, Mercadona has also responded from its own website on different occasions to different fake news or phishing campaigns that linked the participation of Roig’s company. The following message also stands out on its digital channel: “We do not organize any type of promotion and / or raffle, nor do we give away shopping vouchers, nor do we charge for a job interview. Our brand and image are being used without our authorization. “

A type of information that is completed with the following advice: “We recommend that you do not provide your bank details and / or bank card, or any control other personal data, or make any payment “.

