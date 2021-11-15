Mercadona’s beer is made in Valencia, at the Font Salem factory, which, according to the El Economista ranking of companies, ranks fifth in the beer-making sector.

In June 2020, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) presented one of its usual reports. And this time he came with a big surprise: between the best beers on the market a white label had crept in: Steinburg, Mercadona’s beer.

They conducted a comparative analysis of 34 lager-type lager beers, inquiring about their composition and labeling, as well as conducting a professional tasting test.

In the category of special beers, at the top are the Mahou 5 Estrellas Especial and the Steinburg Mercadona Special.

The one of Juan Roig’s supermarket It is, to make matters worse, the master purchase in the category of specialty beers, since it is the best value for money presented.

Steinburg beer is made with water, barley malt, corn, hop extract, and E-150 color. In its classic version, it has a 4.8% alcohol content.

The 5th Spanish beer manufacturer

It is not, far from it, Mercadona beer the only white label product of this company widely praised by customers. Of many it has been known who was behind, and it is time to know where Steinburg is made. What a secret is the best specialty beer on the market.

In the Economist they do an article about it in which they reveal that the one in charge of its elaboration is the Valencian factory Font Salem.

It is, as they point out on their website, a company specialized in different types of beer, as well as a wide variety of carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks and water.

Its own beer brands are Cintra, Prima, Tagus, Burge Meester, Wierquer, Top Beer, Koperwiek and Höchster. On the list of soft drinks are Frised, Brizo, Contact and Del Sol.

They have 3 factories located in El Puig de Santa María (18 kilometers from Valencia), Salem (92 kilometers from the capital of Turia) and Santarém (78 kilometers from Lisbon).

They have more than 25 years of experience and, since 2001, they are 70% owned by the Damm Group.

According to the El Economista ranking of companies, in 2020, Font Salem had a profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 44.11 million euros. It is ranked # 5 in the beer brewing industry.

Steinburg Purity Law and Steinburg Radler

In addition to the Special, in Mercadona Steinburg’s beer The Classic, Mild, Purity Law (with 4.9% alcohol) and Steinburg Radler Pet, with a touch of natural lemon and an alcohol content of 2.1%, are also marketed. Also the Steinburg 0.0% gluten free.

Private labels are undoubtedly one of Mercadona’s pillars. On September 8, 2021, Juan Roig’s company issued a statement in which it announced that it was still the first company in the General Distribution sector in Spain.

In addition, it is also the second company with the best reputation in Spain in the General Ranking of Companies 2021 of the Spanish Monitor of Corporate Reputation (MERCO).

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Óscar F. Civieta.