In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It’s all the rage in stores and sells out fast, but luckily there are some alternatives for sale.

Once again, Mercadona has managed to place one of its novelties as a trend, an object of desire that may take a long time to regularize on its shelves, and that is because the demand for Hacendado’s milk and hazelnut cream is starting soaring.

Officially it is already sold in their stores, although it is difficult to find it in many of them. It is not surprising, and it is that the flavor is really striking, similar to that of the Kinder Bueno filling, to cite the most illustrative example.

Fortunately, Although buying Mercadona hazelnut cream may seem complicated, there are other similar products that you can buy in stores like Amazon. A good example is Pernigotti’s Nocciola cream, of Italian origin and priced at 7.14 euros.

This cream is made with hazelnuts as the main ingredient. It has no palm oil and is for sale on Amazon with shipping from Spain.

It is a typically Italian product and it also does not have palm oil, although it obviously does have sugar, something that it shares with that of Hacendado, which according to nutritionist Carlos Ríos is far from being considered a healthy product.

In just a few months, this Spanish supermarket has managed to viralize at least two of its products, not only this cream but also its new oatmeal cereals, a product designed for those who want to take care of the line and their health and that for a time was also very difficult to get.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

Everything indicates that this time the same thing will happen, at least for a few weeks.

The advantage is that when you buy it on Amazon, you make sure you get it, as there is plenty of stock and this is reflected on their website.

Shipping, being such a cheap product, is not free unless you add products worth 29 euros or you are an Amazon Prime user. If you are not, you can take the opportunity to sign up for the free trial month before completing this order.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.