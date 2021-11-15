11/15/2021

On at 18:47 CET

There are three grand prizes to go until the F 1 World Championship is over and the atmosphere is unbreathable between Mercedes and Red Bull. The impressive pulse that they are settling Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has been peppered with various incidents, on and off the track, and controversy with the FIA ​​and the race director Michael Masi It has reached its peak in Brazil. “When decisions always go against you and you see that they are hurting you, it is to get angry. I have always been very diplomatic. But diplomacy is over & rdquor ;. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expressed himself with this forcefulness this Sunday, after Hamilton made him jump out of his seat with a great victory, which was much more than that. A blow on the table after a weekend of sanctions and tension, when many already considered them ‘dead’.

Vindicative

“Many forces that seemed to be against us these days, but they have not been able to stop us & rdquor ;, cried Hamilton, full on the podium, wrapped in the flag of the country of his idol Ayrton senna. On Friday he was the fastest but he was disqualified from the sprint race due to an infraction in the rear wing of his car, which included, apparently by only 0.02 millimeters, the regulations that mark a maximum opening of 85 mm when activated the DRS. With so much at stake, for Mercedes it was a jug of cold water. “In the next races we will be very aware of the pieces of the others & rdquor ;. Wolff’s message is clear: Not one will pass.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

Lewis rallied from the back of the grid to finish fifth on Saturday and came out 10th on Sunday and rowed against the tide to win. He passed Verstappen with twelve laps to go, but he had tried before, at 48. Hamilton was faster and Max braked too late at Turn 4, opening his line and forcing Lewis off the track. The commissioners ruled out sanctioning the maneuver and Wolff exploded: “It’s a shame. There should be at least a 5 second penalty. It’s ridiculous & rdquor ;.

Yesterday, Masi admitted that they decided without having access to the ‘onboard’ images, which could reveal an intentional movement of Verstappen. “We have the basic principle of letting them run, and looking at it with the available angles, we embrace that philosophy. But we will review the new images & rdquor ;, he promised. Just in case, Red Bull director Christian Horner advises: “No advantage was gained, and there was no contact. Max went to the bottom and they both went long. It would be unfair to penalize that action & rdquor ;.

Suspicions about the speed of the W12

Red Bull does not explain the difference with the Mercedes in Brazil. “With that engine, the championship looks bad & rdquor ;, he said Marko. “It is important to know where that speed has come from. Obviously they had a new engine, but they were riding Monaco downforce when Lewis passed Max. It is something we need to understand and we trust that the FIA ​​will study it & rdquor; aim Horner. From Mercedes, Wolff defends that “Our car is totally legal. That rear wing failed the tests because of a small tear. The car is faster because we have less drag and the engine is new, that makes a big difference. The concept is focused on top speed, as in the past. They can protest or be paranoid, okay, if they want we can give them a spoiler for their museum & rdquor;