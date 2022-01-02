01/02/2022 at 19:26 CET

The tough season finale of Lewis hamilton continues to talk. The Briton suffered a great disappointment after losing the world title to Max verstappen practically in the last corner of the last Grand Prix of the year. A hard blow for Stevenage, who has since been plunged into total silence.

Even in his social networks in which he has always been very active, also ceasing to follow F1 on Instagram. He also did not appear at the FIA ​​gala and his only public appearance was to be named a Knight of the British Empire.

A whole series of signs that have fueled the rumors of a possible withdrawal of the Mercedes driver from Formula One. Especially since Bernie ecclestone, former boss of the ‘Great Circus’, made some inflammatory statements about it. “I spoke to his father a couple of days ago, and I realized immediately that he didn’t want to talk about his son’s future, so we just talked about business, & rdquor;” he said.

No one at Mercedes had spoken about it either so far. Only Toto wolff in a press conference at the beginning of December he stated that, if Lewis He did not speak it was because “he has no words & rdquor ;. Until yesterday, when Brackley’s team released a cryptic but clear message accompanied by a photo of Lewis: “Adversity leads some to break down. Others, to break records & rdquor ;.

Adversity causes some to break; others to break records. 💜🖤💪 pic.twitter.com/KVTf6iXKma – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) January 2, 2022

A simple phrase that suggests that Hamilton is willing to fight to overcome the seven titles with which he ties in the list of winners with Michael Schumacher. A hopeful message for the followers of the seven-time Formula One world champion who are waiting for a rematch in 2022 that promises strong emotions and more competitiveness with the change in regulations.

For now, the British rider still has a few months to recover from the blow and be ready for the start of the new championship that will take place with the Bahrain GP from March 18 to 20.