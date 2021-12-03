12/03/2021 at 20:01 CET

Mercedes has caused a huge controversy in the UK by announcing a sponsorship deal with Kingspan, a building cladding company involved in the Tower disaster Grenfell , which was fired in 2017, throwing a balance of 72 deceased people. Kingspan was part of the insulation that was used in the tower’s restoration and now disaster survivors and their families have asked Mercedes to cancel the sponsorship deal. “It is disgusting”, they point out from the group of affected, Grenfell United.

In a letter addressed to the boss of Mercedes Toto Wolff, this group has let you know its displeasure: “The sponsorship announcement with Kinspan is shocking. This company has played a significant role in the pain and suffering we feel today, and there must be a degree of public censure for Kingspan’s recklessness and neglect of human lives. By partnering with Kingspan, we believe they are directly involved in this system that puts profit over people’s lives. Therefore, we seek assurances that steps will be taken to disengage from this company. We want to share this letter with the shareholders and await their response. We would be delighted to have a meeting to discuss this further. It cannot be just a common business. We hope they can demonstrate the ethics and values ​​that exist in Formula 1, and that the actions have consequences & rdquor ;, ends the letter from Grenfell United.

The British Member of Parliament, Michael gove He has also approached Mercedes to ask that they break the controversial sponsorship deal: “I am deeply disappointed that @ MercedesAMGF1 accepts sponsorship from Kingspan while the Grenfell investigation is being carried out. I am writing to Mercedes to reconsider. The community of Grenfell deserves better. “

The team has decided to move on, sporting the logo of Kingspan in the cars of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Although Wolff has indicated that he would like to know more about the impact of the Grenfell United disaster and suggests meeting with those affected.

“The tragedy was beyond what I imagined, and should never have happened. On behalf of our team, I would like to apologize for the damage that this agreement has caused, our intention was never that. The investigation work to clarify the Causes of the tragedy is of crucial importance. Before closing our collaboration, we contacted the company to understand what role their products played in what happened at Grenfell. They have said they had nothing to do with the design or construction of the tower cladding system, and that only a small percentage of their product was used as a substitute for a part that did not meet construction standards, “says Wolff. “That does not change anything about the horrible tragedy, nor the deep and continuing pain felt by the community, and I would like to thank Grenfell United for offering to meet in person to learn and better understand what happened. I hope we do as soon as possible. it is possible “, closes Wolff yes letter.