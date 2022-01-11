Mercedes has presented the new Vision EQXX, an electric concept with a range of more than 1,000 km and a single battery. Efficiency taken to the extreme.

The Mercedes Vision EQXX has already been released. The German firm has presented its new electric this Monday, a model that they already told us about several months ago and that comes to become the car with the most autonomy and efficiency in its class.

Probably the most striking point of this saloon is its autonomy, since it has been located above 1,000 km. Of course, the most interesting thing is that it does not use a huge battery pack, but rather certain elements that maximize its efficiency.

One of those points is its bodywork, which boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.17. It is not surprising, yes, since the Mercedes Vision EQXX design has focused on reducing air resistance, as well as offering a futuristic look that could be carried over to a production model.

Advanced and smart exterior

On the front we find some optical groups joined together by a LED stripas well as a bumper with two side air intakes and subtle details that don’t break its clean aesthetic. On the hood stands out the star logo printed on it, as well as two air vents.

If we continue and look at the side, what captures the most attention is the silhouette of this model, which we already knew in the image that announced its presentation. We found a descending roof line clearly as you go towards the rear, as well as a few doors – with real mirrors and not cameras – and wheel arches with marked lines to add a muscular touch.

Under these wheel arches, we also see some big 20 “wheels. They are placed on top of them with semitransparent hubcaps, which are designed to promote aerodynamics without affecting the appearance of the car.

Finally, the rear is probably the area with the most personality in the EQXX. Especially highlights the LED lighting that runs all the way around the edge, highlighting the sharp aesthetics of the rear. In addition, below we find a black area that includes a diffuser, which unfolds at certain speeds to glue the car to the ground.

There is no doubt that we are facing a very advanced saloon, although it is not surprising when some members Formula 1 single-seater powertrain managers de Mercedes have collaborated in this project. This has resulted in a clever and quirky exterior, but that is only the tip of the iceberg.

Sustainable and minimalist interior

And it is that, if we enter the interior of the Mercedes Vision EQXX, there is much to mention. We find a minimalist aesthetic, with some points that are reminiscent of current models such as the steering wheel or the dashboard screen. In this case, yes, it is a 47.5 ”touch screen with 8K resolution and a built-in 3D navigation system.

In addition to this, the materials are also an aspect to highlight, since they are characterized by sustainability. For example, there are vegan leather that comes from mushrooms, bamboo mats and even fabric made from fibers that create a silk-like feel.

From Beijing to Shanghai with one load

Of course, what aims to differentiate this from any other electric car, is its mechanics. The Mercedes Vision EQXX engine is one of 150 kW -about 204 hp– located on the rear axle, although it is not known what performance it could offer. Nor has it been mentioned whether it has been considered to create another version with two propellants and all-wheel drive.

In any case, this electric motor is associated with a single 100 kWh battery -40% lighter than the EQS- and a charging system of 900 volts. Only with this, the brand ensures that the autonomy of the Vision EQXX of more than 1,000 km would make it capable of traveling from Beijing to Shanghai on just one charge.

This is undoubtedly an ambitious claim. However, it is something in which they have worked with great care through the sum of several factors such as aerodynamics or low weight, since we are facing a saloon of 1,750 kg. Everything adds up to achieve the goal they have set: a consumption below 10 kWh per 100 km.

All in all, Mercedes’ proposal with its Vision EQXX It seems that it could offer interesting novelties to the panorama of the electrical and the own automobile sector. We are facing a model with great autonomy, with a different design that is not conditioned by large battery packs that force it to look like an SUV and that could hit the market sometime.

For now, this is just a prototype, yes. However, the brand mentions that it can be converted into a production model that it would not be very different from this concept. Also, some of its qualities may have been improved by then, which could be really interesting.

