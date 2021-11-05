The United Kingdom announced this Thursday that it is the first country in the world to authorize molnupiravir, the treatment in tablets against covid-19 prepared by the American laboratory Merck.

The drug is designed to be taken twice a day for five days, in patients who are at home with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.

“Today is a historic day for our country, because the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral against COVID-19 that can be taken at home,” Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Antiviral molnupiravir (AP)

“This will change the situation for the most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed, who will soon be able to receive the revolutionary treatment,” he added.

Molnupiravir was licensed by the Medicines Regulatory Agency (MHRA), for people who suffer a mild or moderate coronavirus and they have at least one risk factor for developing the disease in a serious way (obesity, age over 60 years, diabetes or heart disease).

The agency considered in a statement that the drug is “safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospital admission and death in people with mild to moderate COVID who suffer an extra risk.”

Antivirals, such as molnupiravir, act by reducing the ability of the virus to reproduce, thus stopping the disease.

The use of this drug can be twofold: both to prevent those infected from suffering serious symptoms, and to prevent those who have been in close contact from developing the disease.

Merck Laboratory (AP)

If administered to patients in the days after a positive diagnostic test reduces the chances of hospitalization by 50%, according to a clinical trial conducted by Merck.

Initial supplies will be limited. Merck has said it can produce 10 million rounds of treatment by the end of the yearBut much of that has already been reserved by governments around the world.

The British government registers one of the most serious balances in the world in contagion by covid-19 and announced in October that it had ordered 480,000 molnupiravir treatments.

The UK accounts for more than 140 thousand deaths from coronavirus and currently registers an increase in cases, with about a thousand hospitalizations a day. Although these figures are lower than those recorded in the most lucid moments of the pandemic, the authorities fear that the health situation will worsen with the arrival of winter.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE