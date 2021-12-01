This Tuesday, a panel of health experts from the United States endorsed the Merck Covid-19 pill, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take home to treat the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) group voted 13-10 that benefits of the drug outweigh its risks, including possible birth defects if used during pregnancy, according to the agency AP.

The recommendation came after hours of debate about the drug’s modest benefits and potential safety concerns. Experts backing the treatment emphasized that no pregnant person should use it and they asked the FDA to recommend additional precautions before prescribing the drug, including pregnancy tests for women of childbearing potential.

The vote specifically endorsed the drug for adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 who face the greatest risks, including older people and those with conditions such as obesity and asthma.

Most experts also said that the medicine should not be used in vaccinated patients, which were not part of the study and have not been shown to benefit.

Whats Next?

The FDA is not subject to the panel’s recommendation and you are expected to make your own decision before the end of the year. The pill is already licensed in the UK.

The medicine, molnupiravir, could provide a much-needed weapon against the virus as colder weather increases the number of cases and US officials prepare for the arrival of the new omicron variant.

Merck hasn’t specifically tested its drug against the new variant, but said it should have some potency based on its efficacy against other coronavirus strains.

But that uncertainty frustrated many panelists as they fought to support treatment for millions of Americans.

“With no data to indicate that it works with newer variants, I really think we need to be careful in saying that this is the way to go,” said Dr. David Hardy of the Charles Drew University School of Medicine and Sciences, who ultimately voted in favor of medicine.

The FDA is also considering a general restriction against any use in pregnant women or allowing it in rare cases.

In the meantime, Pfizer It is closely following Merck’s footsteps, as it has also unveiled its own coronavirus pill that is currently under review.

