12/20/2021 at 10:48 PM CET

Pablo Allendesalazar

After months of confrontation, the final battle for control of Merlin Properties has rushed unexpectedly. The company will celebrate this afternoon a extraordinary board of directors from 7pm to discuss the cessation of its founder and CEO, Ismael clemente, promoted by the first shareholder, Santander (22% of the capital). According to some sources, the bank would have promoted the election as his successor to the independent director Juan Maria Aguirre. Other sources, however, point out that the decision will probably not be known this Monday but will be will open a process to elect the new chief executive of the largest Spanish real estate company somewhat later.

The events have been precipitated after ‘Expansión’ and ‘El Confidencial’ have published that in the last meetings of the council they had sharpened discrepancies and that Santander already tried to promote Clemente’s dismissal without success in the last meeting of the governing body. Merlin shares have been the ones that have fallen the most this Monday in the Ibex 35, with a decline of 6.34%, and the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has asked the company for explanations about the news that appeared.

The group of directors mobilized around Santander, who holds the non-executive presidency of Merlin through Javier García-Carranza, has long considered that Clemente does not conform to the management standards that they considered necessary for a listed company listed on the Ibex 35. In his opinion, his performance is overly personalistic, making relevant decisions without submitting them to the consideration of the board, in addition to blaming it for having a salary they understand excessive for the size of Merlin. The still CEO, on the other hand, has long suspected that the confrontation hides the intention of the bank chaired by Ana Botín de take control of the company without throwing an opa nor pay a control premium.

Clemente, in fact, gave clues in a recent APIE event that his departure could be close, but also that he hoped to decide it himself and not have it imposed on him. “It is evident to all that I will not be here all my life. I am beginning to notice that it is being imported to the corporate world worst of politics, a primacy of form over substance, of image over content, a ease for bending and lying Unfit for the corporate world, where everything has to fit together because there is an accounting behind it. When I can’t take it anymoreWhen I go home, I will take with me a very positive experience (of his relationship with the media), “he said.

Staff support

It is likely that, if his termination is confirmed, along with Clemente a good part of the first executive line with which he created Merlin in 2014 will leave the company. In a forceful and very unusual gesture, the management team and 185 workers (of the 222 with which 2020 closed) have signed a statement entitled “no to corporate feudalism” in which they show their “unconditional support” to the CEO and the other executive director, Miguel Ollero.

“Merlin doesn’t deserve abusive and feudal behaviors by minority shareholders who intend to exercise majority control, stealing their participation in decision-making from the rest of the shareholders, saving in this way the payment of the premium correspondent. If any shareholder wishes to control Merlin, they must make the corresponding public offer and pay the other shareholders the fair market value. Our management team will look after the interests of society until the end, with the support of the staff. We will not give in to abuse“They say in the statement.