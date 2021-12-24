. to share at Christmas.

Merry Christmas 2021. Here we present several images so you can share with your family and friends on this important holiday.

Christians celebrate the Christmas Day or Christmas Eve such as the commemoration of the anniversary of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the basis of the Christian religion.

The popular customs of Hispanic families to Christmas They include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending special religious services, sharing a dinner with family and friends and, of course, awaiting the arrival of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth.

While it is true that the Hispanic community tends to celebrate Good night every December 24, in the United States, the Christmas day It is celebrated every December 24 and is observed as a Federal Holiday since 1870.

How did the celebration of Christmas Eve start?

The National Today website notes that the tradition of celebrating Christmas Eve is derived in part from the Christian liturgy that begins at sunset, which is inherited from Jewish tradition and is based on the Creation Story from the Book of Genesis, saying that the first day starts at night and ends in the morning.

Jesus of Nazareth is also believed to have been born at midnight in the Palestine region. Many historical conceptions of ancient traditions contributed to the development of vespers, which persisted in the early Christian calendar.

Christmas Eve marks the end of the Advent season, the period of preparation for Christmas, which runs from November 30 to November 15 in the East. It was on this night that the shepherds guarding their flocks outside Bethlehem saw the bright star in the sky that marked the birth of Jesus Christ. This is why many churches have services that begin on the fourth Sunday before Christmas.

Merry Christmas 2021: Images to share

My best wishes

“I wish that everything that arrives is better than what you are looking for, that everything you long for lasts longer than you expect and that it makes you happier than you could ever imagine. Happy Holidays!”.

The weather at Christmas

“For Christmas I want a watch that knows how to stop at the best moments of our lives. Merry Christmas!”.

Christmas tree with good wishes

A shower of wishes

“This Christmas, I wish peace to hijack your life, love flood your soul and happiness is reflected on your face, I heartily wish you all the good you deserve. Merry Christmas 2021! ”.

Merry Christmas

May this wonderful time of year touch your heart in a special way. I wish you much happiness, joy and love on these dates. Happy Holidays 2021! ”.

Christmas, time to share memorable moments

A special gift at Christmas

“I wanted to send you something super special on this date, but I had a problem… How do you wrap a warm hug and a big kiss? I hope that you have a Merry Christmas.”

Win at Christmas

“Do you know who wins in the end? In the end, the one who gets up every morning to face life wins, despite all the problems. Who with tears in the heart always gives a smile. Who still believes in dreams, in an “I love you” said with the heart, in a sincere hug, who knows how to take his own life by the hand, giving meaning to each moment. Merry Christmas 2021. “

A Christmas tree with the most important wishes