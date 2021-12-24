NowMyism.com Phrases in images to share at Christmas.

Today, Friday December 24, is celebrated Good night, one of the most sacred festivities for the Christian community that annually in each month of December they usually celebrate the birth of Jesus.

While the celebration of the Christmas It is known by many families as a religious festival, for other unconventional families it usually represents a cultural and commercial phenomenon in which they usually buy hundreds of gifts for their loved ones and relatives.

The eve of Christmas It is celebrated every December 24 and marks the culmination of the Advent period before Christmas that begins on the fourth Sunday before the eve of Christmas. According to the National Today website, many churches mark the end of Advent with midnight religious services. During modern times, it is popularly celebrated the night before Christmas Day.

Merry Christmas 2021: Phrases in images to share with your family and friends

For the Hispanic community the celebration of Good night represents one of the most important festivities in each month of December.

Here we present a series of Christmas phrases for you to share with your loved ones and family through WhatsApp or social networks.

Christmas recipe

“Let’s put together several measures of illusion, a pinch of friendship and a gesture of tenderness. Let’s bake the mixture in a patient spirit. Let’s wrap it with laughter, lights and songs. Finally, offer her with the heart. Merry Christmas 2021!“.

Christmas

“The word Christmas fills the hearts of many with joy. No matter how fast we are, or how many gifts we receive, the best present is always to celebrate and enjoy with those we love. Merry Christmas 2021!“.

Distance

“It does not matter if you are far or near, what matters is that you can be HAPPY this Christmas, that is my wish for you on this special date. Happy Holidays 2021!“.

Family junction

“Better than all the gifts under the Christmas tree is the presence of a happy family.”

Unwavering faith

“May your seconds be filled with magic, your minutes of laughter, your hours of love and in your heart grow the joy, peace and hope that you need to always be happy. Merry Christmas 2021!“.

Enjoy to the fullest

“Enjoy a happy and peaceful Christmas in the company of the people you love the most, I hope that love can triumph at all times in your life. Best wishes for this Christmas 2021!“.

The biggest Christmas wish

“For Christmas I absolutely want nothing more than health for my family and myself, a roof to cover the winter, food on the table, and above all, peace, most of all peace in the lives of my loved ones and in my home. . Happy Holidays 2021!“.

Good wishes to friends

“I leave a very strong hug and a lot of positive energy to all my friends. May your Christmas be wonderful and may your New Year start off on the right foot. Happy holidays to my dear friends! ”.

Thanks at Christmas

“Christmas is not a period of time, but a state of mind. To be grateful and generous, to forgive and to have compassion is to understand the true meaning of Christmas. Happy Christmas Eve 2021!“.