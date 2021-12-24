From the royals to your favorite singers and acotres, everyone spoke out on social media to wish their followers happy holidays . We have for you the most beautiful postcards, like the one from Shakira , Alejandro Sanz , the Derbez and more.

Shakira

Shakira He wished his fans a merry holiday in the most tender way: “Merry Christmas from Toby and all the rabbit moms in the world!”

Alejandro Sanz

With everything and Santa hat, Alejandro Sanz wished his followers a merry Christmas: “Verified HAPPY (na) LIFE (d) ♥ ️”.

Camila Fernandez

“From mine to yours Merry Christmas 🎄”, he wrote Camila Fernandez about this beautiful family postcard in which she appears with her husband, Francisco Barba and her little Cayetana.

Ximena Duque

Ximena Duque She uploaded an adorable photo with her husband, Jay Adkins, and their three children: Cristán, Luna, and Skye. “May your Christmas be as fun as ours and may love, peace, health and harmony abound today and always in your homes! MERRY CHRISTMAS from our family to all of you 🎅 ❤️❤️❤️ ”.

Kings of Holland

The royal family of Holland, made up of King William Alexander, Queen Máxima and their three daughters: Amalia, Alexia and Ariane, wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a blessed 2022.

Royal Family of Norway

The royal family of Norway wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with this card, featuring King Harald V of Norway with Queen Sonia, as well as Prince Haakon Magnus and his wife Mette-Marit with their children, Ingrid Alexandra and Sverre Magnus .

Magdalena from Sweden

The princess Magdalena from Sweden and her husband Christopher O’Neill posed with their children Adriana, Leonor and Nicolás, to wish everyone a happy holiday season.

Carlos Calderon

Carlos Calderon He shared with his followers his wishes for Santa Claus: “I asked Santa for little money… Vane asked him for a little sister and my mother for good health to be with his grandson. Leoncito, very well behaved, did not ask for more than love for everyone ”.

Natti Nastaha and Raphy Pina

Despite experiencing one of his most difficult moments, the music producer did not let anything tarnish his Christmas spirit and shared a family postcard with his four children and his fiancee, Natti Natasha: “Today is one more day to thank God for having life , today is a day to share with our loved ones, friends and with our cybernetic friends and family. We must be grateful that within this pandemic 😷 we continue to fight to stay healthy. On behalf of the PINA – GUTIÉRREZ Family, we wish you Health, prosperity and togetherness 🙏🏻. This photo will be super significant in my life, because they took it in a difficult moment that I only thought that I would possibly have it as a souvenir because I would not have the opportunity to be present, but always hopeful and talking with the only one who is 24- 7 to hear the true request from the heart 🧎🏻. I will be grateful to God ALWAYS, and to all the beautiful people that surround my circle including the digital ⭕️! They are the best ! HAPPY GOOD NIGHT WE LOVE YOU 🎄🎅🏽 ❤️ ”.

Lourdes stephen

The host Lourdes stephen wished his followers a happy holiday season with this beautiful family postcard. “🎄Merry Christmas 🎄” he wrote.

Alesandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez

Alesandra rosaldo She shared in her networks the traditional photo that she and her family take with Santa Claus. In the photo, the singer appears with her husband, actor Eugenio Derbez, as well as her daughter Aitana and Aislinn Derbez with little Kailani, and some close friends.

“As every year, we went to take the traditional #fotoconSanta From here, we sent you tight hugs full of love and good wishes ♥ ️✨🤗 Merry Christmas!”

Angela Aguilar

Angela Aguilar, gorgeous, ready to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones.

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez He wished everyone a Merry Christmas and shared that he will have Dominican-flavored dishes for dinner by his mother and sister. They will cook turkey, chop, and ripe plantains.

Elton John

Elton John wished all his fans happy holidays, from his personal account.

Mario Andrés Moreno and Bárbara Bermudo

Mario Andres Moreno, husband Barbara Bermudo, shared a family photo with the journalist and her three daughters: “Ready to celebrate #Christmas and waiting for the rest of my chicks to arrive so that we can all be together thanking God for one more year of blessings and growth

Chiquinquirá Delgado

Chiquinquirá Delgado he wished his loyal fans the best this season: “My goal this Christmas is to believe in magic again, to give that inner child freedom to dream, create and imagine without limits. Magic exists, and it lives in you #feliznavidad my loves ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ”.

Jessica Carrillo

Jessica Carrillo She shared this family photo with her husband and son Matías on her networks. “Merry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 From my family to yours we wish you many blessings and may God fill your homes with health, happiness and love !! We love you 🥰🙌🏽 @angelesraul @matiasrangeles ”.