Marvel has the most successful studio of the moment, all thanks to the huge investments made by The Walt Disney Company. Superhero cinema has amassed billions of dollars around the world, and it still has a long way to go. Through Giant Freakin Robot it is reported that a great Hollywood star could join the ranks of Marvel Studios with a completely new character, it is Meryl Streep, the legend of the seventh art who enjoys the affection of the public in all its extension.

It’s no wonder Marvel Studios is joining forces with iconic stars from the entertainment industry. We had Robert Redford in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, Glenn Close in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% or Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas in Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%, so include Meryl streep in the future it sounds quite convenient. According to the report, the studio will write an original character for the 72-year-old actress, one that has never been seen in the comics. At the moment this should be taken as a rumor, so we will have to wait a bit until the media delves into any possibility.

The truth is that in recent years, Meryl streep It has not been particularly interested in the great Hollywood blockbusters, a fact that makes us think about the falsehood of the rumor. Will we see Meryl turned into some kind of superhero or taking on a much bigger role in the future of the MCU? For her work in the seventh art and the small screen, Streep was awarded the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Emmy and many more, any Marvel Studios role will be a piece of cake for her.

The power of superhero movies hasn’t waned more than a decade from Marvel Studios’ surprising boost, but only time will tell if the company stays on top of the mountain; he still has plenty of comics to mine and inconceivable amounts of money to produce. Also in vogue at the moment is Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, the second film of its new era featuring an entirely new hero. This title garnered huge revenues at the global box office and represents a surprising success for the studio even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has yet to fully subside.

Shang-chi presents us the story of a man who seeks to escape from his past, however, he is finally caught up and placed in an amazing adventure of fighting and magic that will demand the best of himself. Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu, is the head of The Ten Rings, a multi-purpose criminal organization; but our protagonist will have to face the maddened wishes of Wenwu, who has not been able to overcome the death of his wife. The film features incredible combat and sequences full of magical powers, an adventure for the whole family that asks nothing of the greatest hits of the MCU.

Last year was quite difficult for superhero movies, we had no releases and those to come suffered painful delays. But Marvel Studios has known how to play its cards with intelligence and little by little we have observed the arrival of completely new productions that pose the new era of the MCU. But the company has not forgotten about its films. After Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings we will see Eternals, another long-awaited title by the Marvel Studios fandom that will introduce a new team of superheroes and that will hit theaters on November 5.

