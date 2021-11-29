Univisión Sirey Morán’s message to women after winning Nuestra Belleza Latina

Barely a week has passed since Sirey Morán was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina, and the young woman is already showing signs that she will use her voice to try to make changes in society.

And this time, the former Miss Honduras shared a powerful message highlighting the value of women, and with which she took the opportunity to make an urgent call for women to fully understand how great and wonderful they all are.

“Women are unique. Women are that flavor that life needs, and no one can make us doubt the capacity and divine plan that God has in our lives, “said the 31-year-old Honduran beauty, as heard in a video shared by the account of Our Latina Beauty Instagram.

Sirey added a tinge of motivation to her message, asking women to bring out their strength and take the space to which they are entitled in society and in the fields they want to develop.

“In this time there is no way to stop us: empowerment is here,” said the winner of the 12th season of the Univisión reality show. “We cannot let anything or anyone stop us so that that life plan that we have, which is to be the light of this world, and to be able to fulfill our dreams always, with a lot of love, a lot of faith and with the blessing of God.”

The beauty queen concluded her emotional message by assuring that “the most beautiful thing that could have happened to us is being a woman.”

After winning the Nuestra Belleza Latina crown, the television host also showed the pride that comes from having been able to give a victory to her country.

“This is the first crown for Honduras, and the first crown for Nuestra Belleza Latina … we have never had a Miss Universe, this is historic,” said Sirey, after ending season 12 of the Univisión show with victory.

“I have always said that when a Honduran triumphs, all Honduras triumphs,” added the winner of the competition, who will have an exclusive contract with Univision for one year.

The young woman has also said that she wants to inspire both men and women to fight for their dreams and believe in themselves.

