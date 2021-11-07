Octavio Ocaña: Messages from the persecution “They impacted us” | INSTAGRAM

As the minutes go by, more information emerges about what happened on October 29 in Cuautitlán Izcali, State of Mexico, the day that Octavio Ocaña, famous actor, interpreter of “Benito Rivers “ In the TV series Neighbors, he lost his life in a chase by the police who claimed that they were following him for some reason.

At this time a conversation that would have arisen just at these moments of persecution has leaked messages that were sent from inside said truck in which the famous man was traveling along with two companions, who were in charge of taking care of him, the messages were sent by WhatsApp and in them they were being persecuted but they were also being hit by several shots by the authorities.

The famous youtuber “Miner” shared the images of the conversation, who normally receives videos and is in charge of broadcasting public announcements of situations that happen daily in the CDMX.

We can read in the conversation that the companion wrote that they were being chased, referring to their companions as “here we come Octavio and Jhonny, we don’t bring anything, we just come throwing chela, what are we doing? They are shocking us.”

The contact who receives the messages asks the person to dial him, he asks Octavio to stop the truck, get off and go into a place and not go out, actions that of course it seems they could not achieve.



Images posted by “Mi Ñero” on his Twitter account.

In this conversation you can also read: “It was worth V # rg%”, come we “, that’s where they answered,” What happened, what are they bringing, they are not bringing anything, they are just drinking. “

Previously, the reporter Carlos Jiménez was reporting that there had been impacts by the police towards Octavio’s truck during the persecution.

“One of the policemen testified and that was already confirmed with the expert reports that it hit Benito’s truck and the object was found in the rear of the right side at the height of the tire, on what is the side of the truck. , there it was and it was already analyzed, indeed there was an impact and there it was in that part of the truck “said the reporter to Gustavo Adolfo Infante on his YouTube channel.

The interpreter’s father, Octavio Pérez, spoke with “Sale el Sol” and assured that they were the ones who hit him directly in the head, of course this moment it has not been possible to confirm this information but more and more information appears like this conversation that it could work as proof.