WhatsApp: Messages to congratulate your contacts on Christmas

We are on the eve of Christmas And that is why we will give you the best phrases to congratulate your contacts on WhatsApp, so keep reading so you know what to send to everyone.

Today we recommend some phrases Y posts that you can send through WhatsApp to all your friends, colleagues and acquaintances this Christmas.

We are very close to celebrating Christmas, a date that is undoubtedly customary to enjoy as a family, with our loved ones.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Trick to schedule your Christmas messages

However, in order not to forget the people who are also important, we bring you some phrases with which you can congratulate your contacts through WhatsApp.

So take note if you have not yet prepared the messages that you will send to friends, family, co-workers, colleagues and acquaintances, you just have to copy and paste into your application.

It should be noted that we recommend that you send them on December 24 at night or on the 25 in the morning.

List of the best phrases to congratulate on Christmas 2021:

For your friends and loved ones

May the peace and harmony of Christmas be always present by your side. May this Christmas be bright, bring joy and love and ignite a New Year of light and hope for you. Surround yourself with what makes you happy and let go of everything that makes you cry! Do you know what gift I have asked for this Christmas? Spend another year by your side! Your smile can be the best of Christmas decorations. This Christmas, your heart will light up when you remember those who are no longer here. They will always live inside you! The fault that Christmas is so magical belongs to people like you, who make everything more special.

For co-workers

What do you still check your emails with? It is the perfect opportunity to wish you the best. Have a happy holidays? May the peace of the Lord flood the hearts of all your family. Merry Christmas!

On the other hand, to be able to send the same message to several contacts in your WhatsApp agenda, the simplest thing is undoubtedly to resort to the ‘Diffusion lists’, and in this section it gives you the option to create and edit Which contacts do you want to send a certain text and in this way avoid confusion when congratulating your friends and colleagues.