10/10/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

After drawing without goals this Thursday in their last presentations, Argentina will host Uruguay this Sunday in a classic from the River Plate, which is decisive for their chances of achieving an advance qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Argentine cast directed by Lionel Scaloni remained as the escort of leader Brazil despite the blank result recorded in his last presentation against Paraguay in Asunción, which allowed them to remain undefeated in 23 games since their last defeat in the 2019 Copa América semifinal, when they lost 2-0 to Brazil in Belo Horizonte.

“We still have two games ahead and the truth is that they are difficult rivals (next Thursday they also host Peru in Buenos Aires). We have to keep managing the minutes of the players and it is important that they can be recovered & rdquor ;, said Lionel Scaloni regarding the future of ‘Albiceleste’.

For this commitment the coach plans a change of sides with the income of Gonzalo Montiel and Nicolás Tagliafico replacing Nahuel Molina Lucero and Marcos Acuña, the latter who was injured in last Thursday’s match against Paraguay in Asunción.

Another of the modifications would be the entry of Lautaro Martínez, who did not even go to the relay bench in the duel against the Guarani as a precaution and would enter through Joaquín Correa in the Argentine offensive.

In this way, the only two doubts for the initial formation would be in the midfield: Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez or Giovani Lo Celso and Guido Rodríguez or Leandro Paredes, according to the type of formation that Scaloni intends for the River Plate duel.

Suarez, doubt

On the side of Uruguay, the ‘Celeste’ travels to Buenos Aires in need of a triumph to ratify its fourth place in the qualifiers with 16 units, only two ahead of Colombia in the last place that grants a direct passport to Qatar 2022.

For this duel, coach Oscar Washington Tabárez will have three confirmed casualties: Rodrigo Bentancur due to accumulation of yellow cards and the injured Giorgian De Arrascaeta and José María Giménez.

“The Giorgian thing is something in the anterior rectum, we don’t know about gravity. In my experience, having a muscle problem less than three days before a game complicates it. Josema has a problem in the adductor, “explained Tabárez after the home draw against Colombia last Thursday.

One of the unknowns for the crossing against Argentina is the presence of the striker Luis Suárez, who could only play 45 minutes against the Colombians and had to be replaced after a hard clash with Yerry Mina. Almost certainly the Atlético de Madrid player will be in the starting eleven but the alternative is Bruno Rodríguez.

Probable lineups:

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Angel Di María, Rodrigo de Paul, Guido Rodríguez or Leandro Paredes, Gio Lo Celso or Papu Gómez; Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nández, Ronald Araújo, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Federico Valverde, Matías Vecino, Nicolás de la Cruz, Gastón Pereiro; Luis Suárez or Bruno Rodríguez and Darwin Núñez.

Referee: Tobar (Chile).

Stadium: Antonio Vespucio Liberti ‘Monumental’. (02.30 hours Spain).