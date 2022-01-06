01/06/2022 at 18:03 CET

Good news for Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi is back and has already trained, albeit alone. After your arrival in France after having tested negative in the PCR test that was done in Argentina, The Parisian ’30’ joined Pochettino’s orders with a view to returning for the weekend’s duel against Lyon. And, although it had to be separately according to ‘RMC Sport’, Messi’s goal is to debut in 2022 against the ‘lions’.

The player, who was in his country for the Christmas holidays, tested positive and had to remain confined until he ended up testing negative. The announcement was made by his club in a medical statement with the results of the tests carried out on the players, which included a new positive, that of Layvin Kurzawa.

Messi had left Rosario for Paris with a private plane at midnight on Wednesday.

NOTHING OFFICIAL

PSG, which had reported last weekend the contagion of the Argentine star, did not give any indication yesterday on whether it will be available for the league game next Sunday in Lyon.

However, on the eve of that match the coach’s usual press conference is scheduled, Mauricio Pochettino, which last Sunday had simply advanced that when the former Barcelona player tested negative, he could return to France. The Argentine coach himself will be in charge of informing whether or not he will be there.

The club of the French capital, like many others, is affected by the wave of coronavirus infections that affects many countries, in particular with the irruption of the omicron variant.

In addition to Kurzawa, he has communicated in recent days the positives of Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira and Nathan Bitumazala.