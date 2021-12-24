

Messy and Neymar chat in the warm-up of the match against Lille on October 29, 2021

Transfermarkt, the page specialized in transfers and data of soccer players in the market, announced this week the new values ​​of the players of Ligue 1 in France, where it highlighted the decline in the Argentine market Lionel messi and the brazilian Neymar.

Despite the fact that Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or this year, Transfermarkt reported that for the first time since 2009 the market value of the Argentine star fell to 60 million euros. According to the page, the downturn is mainly attributed to his age.

“The reason that motivates the devaluation of Messi by 20 million euros is his age,” explains Ronan Caroff, in charge of the Area Manager at Transfermarkt France, about the decline in the 34-year-old world crash, which went from 80 million to 60 million euros.

The same case was that of the Brazilian Neymar. PSG’s 10 was devalued by 10% and was priced at 90 million euros. “He is still an exceptional footballer, but he can’t show it so regularly anymore. The lack of form at the beginning of the season is accompanied by injuries that prevent him from acquiring the necessary rhythm of the game, “added Caroff.

After this devaluation of the Brazilian, there are only seven players in the world with a market value of 100 million euros or more.

One that maintained its value for the second year in a row was the French Kylian Mbappé. The French attacker, linked to Real Madrid for several months, is still worth 160 million in the market.

For its part, the PSG squad suffered a total of 14 drops to its players, which corresponds to 64.9 million euros less or 6.6% of the total value of the Parisian campus. Of these drops, the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos stood out, who went from 14 million to 8 million in his first season in France.

The fastest growing player of the season was the Canadian striker from Lille, Jhonatan David. His 16 goals in 27 games have helped him revalue in the market from 35 million to 50 million euros.

Finally, another who also increased his value was the French midfielder from Monaco Aurelien Tchouameni, which went from 35 to 40 million and is currently followed by several major European football teams.