11/07/2021

On at 22:18 CET

The PSG forwards, Leo Messi and Neymar, with 80 and 100 million euros of market price, appear in the most valuable Latin American eleven today. Both make up a luxury trident in which Lautaro Martínez, worth another 80 million euros, occupies the center of the attack and in which Up to five LaLiga players appear: Giménez, Lodi and De Paul, from Atlético de Madrid, and Casemiro and Valverde, from Real Madrid.

The Spanish championship is, precisely, the competition that contributes the most players to this starting team ahead of Ligue 1 (3), Premier League (2) and Serie A (1). Cholo Simeone’s team, in fact, is the team that adds the most representatives with a total of three, the same as PSG with Leo Messi, Neymar and Marquinhos. Then they appear Real Madrid, Inter, with Lautaro Martínez; Liverpool, with Alisson; and Tottenham Hotspur, with Emerson Royal.

The eleven head of Latin American players with the highest market value is configured by: Alisson (€ 60M); Emerson Royal (€ 25M), Marquinhos (€ 75M), Giménez (€ 60M), Lodi (€ 25M); Fede Valverde (€ 65M), Casemiro (€ 70M), Rodrigo De Paul (€ 40M); Leo Messi (€ 80M), Lautaro Martínez (€ 80M), Neymar (€ 100M).

Brazil, the team with the most representatives

The most valuable Latin American team is currently defined by up to six Brazilians with Neymar, Casemiro, Lodi, Marquinhos, Emerson and Alisson, in addition to three Argentines (Messi, Lautaro and De Paul) and two Uruguayans (Valverde and Giménez). Precisely Tite’s Brazil, finalist of the last 2021 edition of the Copa América, it is one of the most favored teams to win the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 next to Roberto Mancini’s Italy, which got rid of England in the final of the Eurocup and achieved its second continental title.

The total market value, on the other hand, goes up to 680 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. The eleven also has a lot of presence of former FC Barcelona players: Leo Messi, Neymar and Emerson Royal have played at some point in the Camp Nou. Other names also appear such as Marquinhos, Alisson or Lautaro Martínez, who have been among the candidates to be signed by the team in the past.