11/09/2021 at 02:32 CET

The Argentine captain Lionel messi and midfielder Leandro Paredes trained separately this monday by paths injury and they were not on par with their teammates in the first practice of the Albiceleste with a view to the matches against Uruguay and Brazil for the World Cup qualifiers to Qatar 2022.

In a video disseminated by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) through social networks it is seen that the players of Paris Saint-Germain dragging muscle discomfort they trotted to the side of the field.

“Differentiated. Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes did different tasks of the group closely followed by one of the campus kinesiologists, “said the AFA on its website.

“The footballers who played yesterday did regenerative exercises in the gym, while the rest, rehearsed coordination, technical and tactical actions in a confined space. Later, the technical director arranged two soccer blocks in a reduced space divided into three teams and with different slogans, “added the AFA.

The Flea has almost two months with discomfort in the left knee and Paredes suffered a torn quadriceps in mid-October.

The two of them and Ángel Di María, from Paris Saint Germain, arrived in the country on Sunday in the morning and they were the first to enter the facilities of the AFA in Ezeiza, province of Buenos Aires.

The rest of the footballers arrived in the country in the following hours.

The Argentine soccer team has training sessions scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

La Albiceleste will visit Uruguay on November 12 on the thirteenth day of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will receive Canarinha on the 16th of the same month for the following date.

Even with one game less, Brazil and Argentina lead the South American qualifiers undefeated for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with 31 and 25 points, respectively.

They are followed by Ecuador (17), Colombia (16), Uruguay (16), Chile (13), Bolivia (12), Paraguay (12), Peru (11) and Venezuela (7).

The 34-player roster includes several surprises, such as the presence of the youth Thiago Almada (Vélez Sarsfield), Santiago Simón (River Plate), Exequiel Zeballos (Boca Juniors), Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors), Matías Soulé (Juventus), Gastón Ávila (Rosario Central) and Federico Gómez Gerth (Tiger).