12/17/2021

On at 17:36 CET

Lionel messi he has won the award for the best goal in the group stage of the Champions League. The Argentine has clearly won the vote, adding almost a quarter of the total votes, to players like Lewandowski, Thiago or Vinicius.

How much the award has earned him was the one who scored against Manchester City on September 28. Curiously, it was the former goal that the former Azulgrana scored with PSG. Mbappé gave him the assistance to score first.

The final results of the vote are these

1. Lionel Messi, Paris 2-0 Manchester City (Matchday 2) – 22% of the vote

2. Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool 2-0 Porto (Matchday 5) – 14%

3. Robert Lewandowski, Dynamo Kiev 1-2 Bayern (Matchday 5) – 13%

4. Alex Telles, Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal (Matchday 2) – 12%

5. Vinícius Júnior, Shakhtar 0-5 Real Madrid (Matchday 3) – 10%

6. Marco Asensio, Real Madrid- Inter 2-0 (Matchday 5) – 10%

7. Sébastien Thill, Real Madrid – Sheriff 1-2 (Matchday 2) – 8%

8. Mason Greenwood, Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys (Matchday 6) – 7%

9. Adama Traore, Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar (Matchday 2) – 3%

10. Lukas Nmecha, Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg (Matchday 4) – 1%