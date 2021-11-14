11/14/2021

The Argentine National Team scheduled a recovery job this Saturday after yesterday’s revitalizing 1-0 victory against Uruguay in Montevideo, which meant a new step for the ‘Albiceleste’ in the qualifying rounds towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ahead of next Tuesday’s classic against Brazil in San Juan, coach Lionel Scaloni received two good news: the training at a good pace of Lionel Messi and the possibility of adding Leandro Paredes to the group, who recovered from his muscle injury and aspires to have a few minutes in the duel against ‘Canarinha’.

In this way, captain Messi could return to ownership in the South American classic next Tuesday against Brazil at the San Juan Bicentennial Stadium, in a duel that will cross the ‘Canarinha’ -leader and already classified to Qatar 2022- with the second in the classification.

The coach Lionel Scaloni did not give clues about the team but Lionel Messi could enter for Paulo Dybala, who in the victory against Uruguay came out with a muscular discomfort, while the other question in midfield is whether Leandro Paredes will replace Guido Rodríguez.

The other doubt for the duel against Brazil is on the right side if Nahuel Molina Lucero will remain, or if Gonzalo Montiel will enter in that place.

In such a way the possible eleven of Argentina would be: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina Lucero or Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez or Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María.