11/20/2021 at 11:52 CET

It is confirmed that we will still have to wait to see Sergio Ramos debut at PSG. The Parisian team has announced this Saturday morning the call for the game that faces Nantes this Saturday, November 20 at 5:00 p.m. in the Parc des Princes.

The one who will be in the game is Leo Messi, which points to headline, and Neymar Jr., who returned touched from the national team break with Brazil. Verratti, another of the last minute doubts, is also part of the list of 21.

In the team of Pochettino they continue to leave Rafinha, Julian Draxler, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alexandre Letellier.

Ramos, despite having received medical discharge and having been part of the training sessions with the group throughout the week, will finally not be with his teammates at the game in Paris.

This is PSG’s call-up for the game against Nantes:

Le groupe parisien pour la réception du @FCNantes! 📋🔴🔵 # PSGFCN – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) November 20, 2021

1. Keylor Navas, 2. Achraf Hakimi, 6. Marco Verratti, 7. Kylian Mbappé, 8. Leandro Paredes, 9. Mauro Icardi, 10. Neymar Jr, 11. Angel Di Maria, 14. Juan Bernat, 15. Danilo Pereira , 16. Sergio Rico, 17. Colin Dagba, 18. Georginio Wijnaldum, 21. Ander Herrera, 22. Abdou Diallo, 24. Thilo Kehrer, 25. Nuno Mendes, 27. Idrissa Gueye, 28. Eric-Junior Dina-Ebimbe, 30. Lionel Messi and 40. Denis Franchi.