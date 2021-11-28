11/28/2021 at 11:00 CET

That Lionel messi Appearing as a favorite to win the Ballon d’Or is common, he has only missed the award podium on one occasion in the last eleven editions, including the last one held, in 2019, when he raised his seventh award.

The surprising thing is that his main rivals do not include the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and that the threats to the Argentine come from the Pole Robert Lewandowski and of the French Karim Benzema.

At 34, the new Paris Saint-Germain player has compelling arguments to further enlarge his legend with the award that France Football magazine has given since 1956: his victory in the Copa América with Argentina, in the Copa del Rey with him. Barcelona or its status as the top scorer in the Spanish league.

Enough fuel to argue his victory, despite the fact that 2021 has not been the best year of his excellent career and that after his transfer to PSG he still has not shown the brightness that is expected of his prestige.

The suspense will be broken tomorrow night, Monday, in a glamorous ceremony at the Châtelet theater in the center of the French capital, at the bottom of a red carpet through which the cream of football will parade allowed by the restrictions imposed the pandemic.

The same one that prevented an iconic award from being awarded last year for the first time since its birth, so its return to the list of rewards has greater symbolic value.

The one of the best footballer of the year will not be the only Ballon d’Or that will take place on the Parisian night, in which the best of the girls, the best goalkeeper and the best youngster will also be met.

But the main attention will be focused on knowing which player has obtained the most votes from among the jury of 180 international journalists in charge of appointing the best of 2021.

LEWANDOWSKI AND BENZEMA ON THE LOOK

Lewandowski, 33, has fewer trophies to put on the table than the Argentine, because Bayern Munich was shipwrecked in Europe and settled for their championship and because Poland only added a draw in the Eurocup, but their scoring instinct is still intact, which earned him the Golden Boot of the campaign.

The collective rewards are also the weak point of the candidacy of Benzema, who did not raise any glass with his team or with his selection, despite the fact that he returned to it after five years of absence, which somewhat overshadows the great season he signed.

If the prestigious individual award rested only on the collective rewards, the favorite would be the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho, the only one of the applicants who celebrated the Champions League with Chelsea and the European Championship with Italy.

For the second time in its history, France Football will also deliver the Women’s Ballon d’Or, for which the favorites are the four Barcelona candidates, the Spanish Alexia putellas, Sandra Cloths and Jennifer Handsome and the dutch Lieke martens, winners of the national league and the Champions League.

PEDRI, FAVORITE FOR THE KOPA AWARD

The Kopa trophy will recognize the best under-21 of the year, among ten candidates, among which the Spaniard from Barcelona stands out Pedri, already designated Golden Boy by the Italian magazine Tuttosport.

The 19-year-old is the only under-21 player to also compete for the Ballon d’Or, which makes him the top favorite to win the Kopa.

Together with him the English are competing for the award Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) and Bukayo saka (Arsenal), the Germans Jamal musiala (Bayern Munich) and Florian wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), the Belgian Jérémy Doku (Rennes), the Dutch Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax Amsterdam), the American Giovanni reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and the Portuguese Nuno mendes (PSG).

The Italian meta Gianluigi Donnarumma He appears as the favorite to lift the Yashin trophy, which designates the best goalkeeper, thanks to his triumph in the Eurocup, where he was considered the best player in the competition.

Next to him they choose the Belgian of Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois, the Slovenian from Atlético Madrid Jan Oblak, the Argentine from Aston Villa Emiliano Martinez, the Costa Rican from PSG Keylor Navas, the Brazilian from City Ederson, the Slovenian from Inter Samir handanovic, the German of Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer, the Dane from Leicester Kasper schmeichel and the Senegalese from Chelsea Edouard mendy.