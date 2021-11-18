11/17/2021 at 8:35 PM CET

The Argentine National Team qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and in addition to achieving the desired goal of taking their team to the World Cup, Lionel Messi will break another record: he will be the first Argentine footballer to play five World Cups. The crack will join the select group of the ¨Five Cups¨, which already include Rafael Márquez, Antonio Carbajal and Lothar Matthäus as the only footballers in history to have played five World Cups in their career as players.

Messi has already played the World Cup Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, and will be the captain of the Albiceleste in Qatar 2022.

The Mexican Rafa Marquez participated in the World Cups Korea and Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 representing the ‘Tri’. The ‘Tota’ Carbajal He played the World Cup in Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Chile 1962 and England 1966. And Lottar Matthäus he played in Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, United States 1994, and France 1998 as his last appointment.

Messi has repeatedly expressed his dream of conquering the World Cup as the greatest wish of his career. He was close on several occasions: in Germany they were eliminated in the quarterfinals as well as in South Africa. In Brazil, Argentina and La Pulga were runners-up. And in Russia they were eliminated by the world champion, France, in the second round.

Messi will arrive at the World Cup event at the age of 34, and as the leader of a generation that has broken the spell of 28 years without winning titles, by consecrating himself in the Copa América 2021 in Brazil.

This recent antecedent, and the good footballing moment that the team led by Lionel Scaloni is going through, who qualified for the World Cup four dates in advance, are what make Albiceleste one of the candidates. And they awaken the great illusion of the Argentines, who The crack repeats the feat performed by Diego Maradona in the 86th World Cup in Mexico, lifting the trophy.