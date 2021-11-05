11/05/2021 at 20:54 CET

X. Serrano

The PSG confirmed this Friday what was an open secret and, finally, Leo Messi will miss the league commitment this Saturday in the field of Girodins of Bordeaux. As reported by the capital entity, the Argentine has pain in the knee and has discomfort in the hamstrings. Messi, who this Thursday visited a clinic in Madrid to be treated, was replaced last Sunday at the break of the duel against the Lille and he already missed Wednesday’s match against him Leipzig.

The Rosario is experiencing a difficult start to the season in terms of injuries. Counting your confirmed absence in Bordeaux, Messi will have lost eight of the first games of the PSG. However, the Argentine team has called up the ’10’ for their next international commitments. Messi It is the most outstanding of the six casualties that the Ligue 1 leader will have to overcome, leading by eight points to Lille.

Waiting for Ramos

The ex-madridista’s debut with him PSG it will be delayed, at least, until November 20. The capital’s cadre reported that Bouquets “Will resume work with the group next week & rdquor ;. A message similar to the one already announced the previous week and which was finally not fulfilled. The other four injured are Kimpembe, Walls, Verratti and Rafinha.

Trouble for the champion

The Lille, lost in the middle of the table and four points from Europe, receives the Angers with the challenge of reversing a three-game winless streak. The Northerners, however, arrive with high spirits after attacking the Sánchez-Pizjuán on Tuesday.

Probable lineups

Girondins: Costil; Pembele, Koscielny, Gregersen, Mangas; Lacoux, Otavio, Adli; Kalu, Briand, Dilrosun.

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Say Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.

Lille: Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Djalo, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; David, Weah.

Angers: Bernardoni; Manceau, Traore, Thomas; Cabot, Mangini, Mendy, Doumbia; Fulgini; Cho, Boufal.