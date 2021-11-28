11/28/2021 at 2:24 PM CET

The Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who arrived at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in summer after not renewing with Real Madrid, stressed this Sunday that he will coincide in his new club with the former Blaugrana Leo Messi “It is a joy”.

“For me he has always been one of the best in the world, if not the best, and having him now in our squad I think makes the team recover much more value, that it has more importance for everything”, indicated in an interview with Amazon Prime Video.

In the Parisian ranks he is glad to be with old acquaintances too.

“I have always had a very good relationship with players who were already here. This is the case of Keylor Navas, who is practically like a brother; with Neymar, with whom he also had that relationship for many years, or Fideo, who was also playing for Real Madrid, “he added.

He knew others for having shared the playing field, “like Kylian and other international players, who in the odd match we have always had a lot of respect for each other“, said the defender, for whom reaching” a team with many stars is always a joy “

His speech was broadcast shortly before today’s game against Saint-Étienne, for which Ramos was called up for the second time since his arrival in Paris in July. The first took place on November 23 for the duel against Manchester City in the Champions League, but it did not finally make its debut in that match that the British won 2-1.

Ramos, 35, who has been kept away from the field by a succession of physical problems, is nevertheless satisfied with his new stage in Paris.

“Since I have arrived, the reception of the fans has been extraordinary. I did not know that the environment was so important when playing, that support, how they cheer, how they shout. It is something that must be emphasized, and especially the great project, the great players that we have, “he concluded.