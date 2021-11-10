11/10/2021 at 23:44 CET

.

Lionel Messi trained this Wednesday with the Argentina team and is emerging as a starter against Uruguay for the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, while Nicolás González was called off from the Albiceleste for a positive covid-19.

After Albiceleste’s third training session prior to the game against Uruguay, it turned out that the offensive midfielder of the Italian Fiorentina was disabled because he could not travel to the South American country because his coronavirus tests continue to test positive despite the fact that his contagion was confirmed on October 26th.

For now, the selectedr Lionel Scaloni did not call up a replacement and Argentina will face this double day with 33 players at the disposal of the coaching staff.

The good news for Scaloni is that Messi, who trained differently on Monday due to muscular discomfort, returned to complete training with his teammates and is emerging as a starter. Paulo Dybala and Alejandro ‘el Papu’ Gómez are the variants that Scaloni handles in case Messi suffers from his injury.

Ángel Correa, Joaquín Correa and Julián Álvarez are other players with possibilities of getting into the starting eleven. The one who is practically ruled out is his Paris Saint Germain teammate Leandro Paredes, who suffered a torn quadriceps in mid-October and has not played since.

If Paredes, who trained differently this Wednesday, is not in optimal physical condition, it is very likely that Guido Rodríguez will play in his place.

La Albiceleste will visit Uruguay on Friday in the thirteenth day of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will receive Brazil on November 16 for the following date.

If there are no surprises, Argentina’s formation against Uruguay will be with Emiliano Martínez in goal, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Marcos Acuña in defense, Rodrigo de Paul, Guido Rodríguez and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield and Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez as forwards.

Still with one game less, Brazil and Argentina lead the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup undefeated with 31 and 25 points, respectively. They are followed by Ecuador (17), Colombia (16), Uruguay (16), Chile (13), Bolivia (12), Paraguay (12), Peru (11) and Venezuela (7).

The 33-player roster includes several surprises, such as the presence of the youth Thiago Almada (Vélez Sarsfield), Santiago Simón (River Plate), Exequiel Zeballos (Boca Juniors), Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors), Matías Soulé (Juventus), Gastón Ávila (Rosario Central) and Federico Gómez Gerth (Tiger).