12/30/2021 at 3:12 PM CET

Marc del rio

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has produced one more year the best eleven of the year on the world football scene, as well as the best eleven by continent.

The organization has revealed the members of its “best team” in South America, and the leading role this year has been to some Argentine footballers who managed to lift the Copa América last summer, with Leo Messi to the head.

Up to five Argentines in the IFFHS ideal eleven

Precisely the Argentine striker is the great star of an eleven that he also shares with his compatriots Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético de Madrid), Christian romero (Tottenham) and Emiliano Martínez, the Aston Villa goalkeeper and who was one of the great protagonists of the last Copa América.

Brazil, finalist of the Copa América, has four players in the eleven

Argentina beat Brazil in the grand final played in the legendary Maracana, whose representation in the eleven is made up of Neymar (PSG), ‘Gabigol’ (Flamengo), Filipe Luis (Flamengo) and Marquinhos (PSG).

Casemiro, Julian Álvarez or Hulk, some of the prominent ones among the substitutes

This ideal team is completed by the Colombian from Porto Luis Diaz and the Chilean from Flamengo Mauritius Island, while the bench is made up Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Ignacio Fernandez (Atlético Mineiro), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Hulk (Atlético Mineiro) and Vanderson (Guild).

Lionel Scaloni, best coach

The recognition for best coach has been for a Lionel scaloni which, in addition to directing Copa América champion Argentina, has also certified the team’s classification for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.