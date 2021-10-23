10/23/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

Lionel messi He will play his first ‘Classique’ this Saturday, one of the most rival duels in French football. As it could not be otherwise, PSG leaves as a clear favorite in their visit to the Vélodrome. The numbers support him: 19 victories, three draws and one defeat in the last decade. The ex-Azulgrana will meet again with Jorge Sampaoli, OM coach, who led the Argentine star in the 2018 World Cup.

“It is a special match. It goes beyond the three points. It’s a matter of pride and we have to earn it & rdquor;, expressed this Saturday at a press conference Mauricio Pochettino. The coach and former PSG player knows perfectly how he will receive Marseilles to his pupils. Among them will be found the recovered Neymar, who in recent years has experienced episodes of great tension with the OM defender Alvaro Gonzalez.

PSG confirmed through a statement the casualties of the injured Walls, Sergio Rico and Sergio Bouquets. The ex-Madridista’s debut will have to wait a little longer. Pochettino you can count on Mauro Icardi, absent in the last game due to marital problems. “He is a strong player mentally and has our support,” said the coach.

Although he did not give clues about the eleven, Pochettino did not close the door to play at the beginning with three defenders and the local newspaper ‘Le Parisien’, in the opposite direction, slipped that Say Maria, Neymar, Mbappe and Messi they could share the attack.

Probable lineups

Marseilles: Pau López; Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi, De la Fuente; Gerson, Payet; Milik.

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Herrera, Verratti, Gueye; Di Maria, Mbappé, Messi.