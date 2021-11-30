11/30/2021 at 21:00 CET

Arnau montserrat

If you are passionate about the French league, today you will lack screens to watch the games. Ligue 1 has unified the entire matchday 16 of the competition into two schedules. 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. In the first round, Monaco will play at Angers’ home but the highlight comes in the second round. Marseille, Lyon and indeed, the PSG that is measured to Nice, third classified.

He will do it with Leo Messi as the great protagonist. The Argentine received his seventh Ballon d’Or last Monday but it is doubtful for today’s clash. Leo did not exercise in today’s team session. According to the medical report of the Parisian club, the Argentine could not exercise with the rest of his teammates due to “symptoms of gastroenteritis”. PSG will report their status again today before the game.

PSG’s ’30’ has missed a Champions League game against Leipzig so far this season and five in the French league due to injury. You have to remember Messi arrived at the Parisian team at the end of August and could not start the league with the rest of his teammates. The player did not make his debut for PSG until matchday 4 of Ligue 1.

The infirmary

Pochettino could not count yesterday, for the same reason as Messi, with Leandro Paredes. Also with symptoms. The one who will surely not be there will be Neymar who will miss the first game after his injury against Saint-Étienne who will have him out of the team for between 6 and 8 weeks. Neither will Ander Herrera nor Wijnaldum nor probably Icardi, who returned to training yesterday. Sergio Ramos points to the bench after making his debut as a starter.

Probable lineups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Pereira, Paredes; Di Maria, Messi, Mbappé.

Nice: Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Stengs, Lemina, Thuram, Kluivert; Delort, Gouiri.