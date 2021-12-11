12/11/2021 at 20:45 CET

Arnau montserrat

Leo Messi’s numbers in Ligue 1 are far from expected. The Argentine star has only managed to score one goal in the nine games he has played, something strange for an alien like him. Leo, on the other hand, has scored five in the Champions League. That is why Monaco should be concerned. Today faces are seen in the Parc des Princes from 8.45pm.

Messi wants to improve these numbers and has a golden opportunity against the Principality team. One of the best matches that can be seen in France. Nico Kovac’s team, which certified the classification as first in the group in the Europa League, is seventh but only three points behind the Champions zone. The middle zone of Ligue 1 is in a fist.

It will also be a special match for Mbappé who will meet again with his former team. Kylian is also in top form after his double against Brugge in the Champions League.

Ramos, out again

The one who will not be against the Monegasques is Sergio Ramos who is once again low in the call of the Parisian team. The club’s medical report points out that the former Real Madrid player, who has only played one game with his new team, “Continues his individual and collective preparation these next few days with the aim of joining the group next week & rdquor ;.

The fight for second place, red hot

After PSG, a solo leader and already in another league, the fight for second place and the European zone is red hot. Rennes are second, with a game more than Marseille, two points behind the rojinegros in third place. Rennez receives a Nice who is fourth and that if he adds the three points he will enter fully into the fight for the runner-up. ‘Les Olympiens’, meanwhile, will visit a Strasbourg that is seventh, but is only two points behind the Sampaoli team. Another highlight of the day will be Lille-Lyon, lost in the middle of the table.