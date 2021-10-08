10/08/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

Leo Messi, the great favorite in the 65th edition of the Ballon d’Or, has given an interview to L’Équipe on the occasion of the nominations for this prestigious award, and has revealed that “Before the player of the year was sought more and now the one who accumulates the most titles is sought”.

Messi, who in case of winning again in the voting would reach his seventh crown, has revealed the fate of his votes as captain of the Argentine team: “Obviously, there are two players on my team that I’m going to vote for: Neymar and Mbappé.”

Likewise, the now PSG player, has ensured that in this edition many candidates for the title have been nominated because “There are players who individually have had a great season, like Robert Lewandowski. Benzema has also had a great year.”

In the opinion of the one who was Barcelona’s crack between 2004 and 2021, a stage in which he won six Ballons d’Or, “What you have done collectively counts a lot to win the Ballon d’Or. It counts if you have won titles such as the Champions League, the Eurocup, the America’s Cup …”.

Messi is clear that the Ballon d’Or has undergone an evolution: “Before the player of the year was sought more and now the one who accumulates more titles is sought. Achieving important things has a lot of weight in this award.”Messi, 34, He is not the most veteran candidate who aspires to win this edition of the Ballon d’Or. Ahead he has Giorgio Chiellini (37 years old) and Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric (36). Like him, at 34, are Leonardo Bonucci and his friend Luis Suárez.