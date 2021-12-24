12/23/2021 at 18:59 CET

In Argentina, Messi is always news, either for his usual genius on the field or to talk about his performance in the Argentina selection. The last to speak about the best player in the world has been the former coach of Mouth Juniors and of the albiceleste, Coco basile, who in addition to Messi, also referred to the current situation of Boca.

Messi is incomparable

Basile gave an interview to TyC Sports, when asked about thehe eternal comparisons of Messi with other greats such as Pelé, Di Stefano or Maradona, it was clear: “I did not see Alfredo Di Stéfano. All the veterans say he was the best of all. You do not have to compare them with anyone, they are three stars. With Pelé I played against. A monster, a phenomenon, different from all of them. Then Diego came. Another monster. Messi, in addition to being a monster, is a scorer. He made 740 goals. Do you know how difficult it is to score a goal? More than everyone. Let’s not compare them. ”

The former coach also valued Messi’s work with the national team and considered that he deserves more success: “Messi was very unlucky not to be world champion. With Barcelona he won everything. Now he won the Copa América. ”

Basile, delighted with the albiceleste

A Copa América, where the controversial Scaloni did a very good role, something that surprised Basile: “We all doubted him because I had not had experience, but he did very well. He has a technical team of very good players. A barbarian group got together and, with the biggest star … They finally won the championship. “

Battaglia well, but hesitates with Riquelme

Finally, he spoke about the situation of Boca Juniors and especially his coach, Sebastian Battaglia: “I am in favor of its continuity. As a player he was very smart. He was a live guy to watch the game. That is unforgettable.”

However, he did not think the same of Juan roman riquelme, Boca manager: “I like like ten, that he plays … As vice president, no … Let him handle football, with what he knows. “

Thus, Coco Basile reviewed the news of Boca Juniors, valued the Argentine team very positively and did not hesitate to praise the greatness of the recently crowned for the seventh time as the best player in the world, Leo Messi, who in his eyes is a player incomparable to the other legends.