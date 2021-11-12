11/12/2021 at 23:22 CET

Leo Messi He will not start as a starter in the classic River Plate tonight between Uruguay and Argentina. As confirmed by the Albiceleste, the ’10’ will occupy a place on the bench from the start and Paulo Dybala will be the one to take his place in the eleven.

According to several Argentine media reports, the decision was forged with Scaloni about two hours before the meeting. The reason, caution against the recent injury suffered by the current ’30’ of PSG in his left leg, which has kept him away from the French playing fields since the end of October.

In fact, it is news since The last time Messi was a substitute with his national team was six years ago. On June 15, 2016, he started from the bench in the match against Bolivia in the Copa América. There have been 43 games with Leo on the field since that event, in which he has started all of them.

In the press conference prior to the clash, Scaloni confirmed that Messi would play the classic, but did not specify. After his substitution, the coach must now look at the bench when he needs Leo.

This is Argentina’s line-up for the match:

Draw Martinez; Molina, Cuti romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Lo Celso; Dybala, Di María, Lautaro.

This is Uruguay’s line-up for the match:

Muslera; Cáceres, Giménez, Godín, Piquerez; Torreira, Vecino, Betancur, Nández, Brian Rodríguez; Luis Suarez.