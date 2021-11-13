11/13/2021 at 08:00 CET

If it is about playing for the Argentine national team, about helping them, Lionel Messi always wants to be there. He is the captain, the leader, and putting on the blue and white jersey is for him the most important commitment that unites him to his country and his teammates. And the last two years he has had a perfect attendance, he has not missed a game.

Messi is already the player who has played the most games in the history of the Albiceleste, adding a total of 158. He is also the top scorer, with 80. And from 2019 to the present, he is the only footballer of his team who always gave the present on the field.

Since he saw the red card in the Copa América in Brazil, playing against Chile, for third place, and that earned him, for his complaints against arbitration and the use of VAR, a three-month suspension, the crack has always been in his selection.

With the punishment completed, the forward reappeared in a friendly against Brazil in Saudi Arabia that ended 1-0 on November 15. And since then he has played uninterruptedly all the commitments for which Lionel Scaloni called him.

In total there have been 21 games, only two were friendlies. In 2020, the year of the pandemic, he played four qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup. And in this 2021 he already has 16 games between qualifying rounds (9) and the Copa América played in Brazil (7), in which he was brilliantly crowned champion.

This corroborates that every time Messi traveled to his country summoned by the national team, he always played. At 34, and with 928 games played during his entire career, crack knows what your body needs: when to play, when to rest.

Commitment and professionalism

That is why his decision to join the Albiceleste squad for these last two important games such as Uruguay and Brazil, despite PSG’s discontent, is supported by his experience and professionalism.

Since he arrived at the Ezeiza estate and was reviewed by the doctors of the selection, the captain began by doing differentiated exercises for, on the second day, to be adding minutes together with the group and end up working most of the time with the team, in the run-up to the match with Uruguay. Messi knows that on this double date he can help his team to seal the passport to qualify for the World Cup and he wanted to be with his teammates to achieve the goal and close the year in which he became champion of America with the passage to Qatar. .